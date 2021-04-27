Doncic (elbow) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic has been dealing with a left elbow contusion lately, but hasn't had to miss any time. In Monday's loss to the Kings, he went for 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds across 38 minutes of action. If he gets ruled out, Jalen Brunson could be looking at an increased workload.