Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Uncertain to play Friday
Doncic is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks with a right thigh contusion.
There was previously no indication from the team that Doncic suffered any sort of injury in Dallas' last game Tuesday against the Hornets, when he played 35 minutes en route to recording a triple-double. The Mavericks have often listed the star rookie as questionable on injury reports on several occasions when there's been limited concern about his availability, so he should still remain effective and take on his usual minutes load if he gets the green light to play. Another high-usage game would await Doncic as the Mavericks continue to adjust to life without Dennis Smith, DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and Harrison Barnes.
