Doncic is uncertain to play Sunday against the Thunder due to ankle soreness, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

"We'll see," Doncic said when asked whether he will play Sunday at OKC while also mentioning he's been dealing with a sore ankle. Under that scenario, it wouldn't be shocking if he gets some much-needed rest against the Thunder, especially given the usage he carries on a game-to-game basis. He posted a triple-double of 34 points (10-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 11-15 FT), 10 rebounds and 10 assists across 39 minutes against the Pelicans on Saturday.