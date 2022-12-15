Doncic totaled 30 points (9-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 105-90 loss to the Cavaliers.

Doncic finished with 30-plus points for the third straight contest, though he struggled with a 9-for-23 mark from the field, including a 2-of-8 effort from deep. While his complementary stats were useful, his six assists were his lowest since Nov. 15, and his five boards were well below his season average of 8.4. Doncic also committed five turnovers in the loss, pushing his average in that category to 3.6 per game, sixth-most in the NBA.