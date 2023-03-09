Doncic's MRI on his left thigh came back clean Thursday and he is expected to return to action as soon as his discomfort allows, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief as Doncic appears to have avoided a serious injury in Wednesday's loss to the Pelicans. The superstar guard has expressed issues with the same thigh coming out of the All-Star break, so the Mavericks could exercise some degree of caution, although they need to start racking up wins to avoid Play-In Tournament territory in the Western Conference. Look for an official injury report to determine Doncic's availability for Saturday's matchup with Memphis.