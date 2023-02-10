Doncic (heel) said he will "probably not" be able to play Friday against the Kings, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic was listed as questionable for Friday's matchup and was initially expected to be available against Sacramento, but he had some pain in his heel after playing in a pickup game Thursday and will likely need at least one more day to rest. The 23-year-old hopes to play in Saturday's rematch against the Kings but will presumably continue to be monitored to avoid rushing him back too early.