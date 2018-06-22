Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Unlikely to play in Summer League
Doncic is not expected to participate in Las Vegas Summer League, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Doncic is coming off a long EuroLeague campaign that ended less than a week before the NBA Draft, so the Mavs will exercise caution with the rookie. He was the league's MVP with averages of 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, and is coming off of a championship.
