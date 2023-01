Doncic (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Doncic was present at Tuesday's morning shootaround, so it's not too surprising that he's been upgraded from questionable to probable. The MVP candidate missed Sunday's loss to the Thunder with left ankle soreness but should make his return against the Clippers. Over the past 10 games, Doncic has averaged 36.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.7 steals in 37.5 minutes.