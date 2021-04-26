Doncic (elbow) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game against the Kings.
The 22-year-old was initially considered questionable for Monday's contest due to a bruised elbow, but he's now on track to play in Sacramento. Doncic has averaged 27.4 points, 10.6 assists, 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.4 minutes over his past five games.
