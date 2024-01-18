Doncic and the Mavericks won't play Friday against the Warriors since the game was postponed following the passing of Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.
Milojevic passed away suddenly early Wednesday morning, and Friday's matchup will be pushed back as a result. It's not yet clear when the game will be made up, but the Mavericks' next scheduled game is now Monday against Boston.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Registers triple-double in return•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable against Lakers•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Ruled out Monday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Remains out against New Orleans•