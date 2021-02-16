Doncic and the Mavericks won't play Wednesday after their game was postponed due to severe weather in Texas, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Doncic and the Mavericks will be off until Friday's game against the Rockets due to the state's response to inclement weather. The 21-year-old guard will be coming off back-to-back 40-point outings when he suits up Friday.