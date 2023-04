Doncic (thigh) will be available for Friday's game against the Bulls.

As expected, Doncic has been upgraded from probable to available, and with Kyrie Irving (foot) out, the Slovenian superstar should see all the usage he can handle as he tries to will the Mavericks into the final Play-In spot. Over his past seven appearances, Doncic has averaged 24.3 points, 5.9 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks in 38.9 minutes per game.