Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Will be available vs. Cavs

Doncic (ankle) will be available for Saturday's game against the Cavs, Mavs play-by-play man Mark Followill reports.

Doncic was held out of Thursday's loss to Detroit, but his ankle injury was never considered overly serious, and he'll return to the starting lineup Saturday. The Mavs will again be shorthanded in the wake of the Kristaps Porzingis deal, so with only 11 players available, Doncic could see a slightly expanded role.