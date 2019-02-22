Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Will not play Friday
Doncic (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Doncic is dealing with some right ankle soreness and will miss at least one game as a result. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like the issue is anything overly serious, as coach Rick Carlisle said the rookie is being considered day-to-day, per Townsend. With the Mavericks playing a back-to-back set, Doncic should tentatively be considered questionable for Saturday's game against Utah. Jalen Brunson and Trey Burke are candidates to see extra run Friday with Doncic out.
