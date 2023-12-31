Doncic (quadriceps) will play against the Warriors on Saturday.
Doncic was carrying a questionable tag into Saturday after missing Thursday's game versus Minnesota, but he took the floor for warmups at his usual time and was moving around well. There are no reported restrictions for Doncic ahead of tipoff.
