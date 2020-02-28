Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Will play Friday
Doncic is available for Friday's game against the Heat.
Despite dealing with a sprained thumb, Doncic will gear up to play on his 21st birthday. The sophomore will look to show up having played only two minutes against the Heat this season.
