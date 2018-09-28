Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Will play in preseason opener
Doncic will play in Saturday's preseason opener, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Coach Rick Carlisle said Doncic will play "plenty," but he noted that he's yet to decide how he'll distribute minutes in the opener. This will be our first real look at Doncic in an NBA setting after he sat out summer league to rest.
