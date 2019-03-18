Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Will play Monday
Doncic (knee) will play in Monday's game against the Pelicans, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.
Doncic missed the previous game with a bruised right knee, but as expected, he'll return Monday. He should see his usual role, averaging 32.8 minutes per game in his last 10 played.
