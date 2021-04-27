Doncic (elbow) will play Monday against Sacramento, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Doncic will be available Monday after he had been considered probable due to a bruised elbow. The 22-year-old has seen 36.5 minutes per game over the last five outings, and he should see a similar workload in Monday's game.
