Doncic (quadriceps) is available for Monday's matchup against the Thunder.

As expected, Doncic, who was listed as probable with a quadriceps injury, will suit up Monday against Oklahoma City after sitting out Saturday's loss to Chicago. Over his past 11 appearances, Doncic has averaged 31.1 points, 9.9 assists, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 36.5 minutes per game.