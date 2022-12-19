Doncic (quadriceps) is available for Monday's matchup in Minnesota.

Doncic sat out Saturday's one-point loss to Cleveland due to a right quad strain and was initially listed as questionable for Monday. However, after participating in shootaround, the team officially upgraded the superstar point guard to available. It's likely safe to assume Doncic won't be limited at all, so expect him to play his usual 30-40 minutes. Across 27 appearances, Doncic is averaging 33.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.6 steals.