Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Will play Monday
Doncic (back) will play Monday against the Spurs but will be watched closely, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Doncic came into today listed as questionable as he continues to deal with back pain. The Mavericks will continue to monitor his pain as he continues to play, so he could see fewer minutes to avoid any setbacks. With that being the case, Dorian Finney-Smith could see a little more action than usual.
