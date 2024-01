Doncic (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic missed Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a right ankle injury and was questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup. However, he's been cleared to return following a one-game absence. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 33.0 points, 9.7 assists and 6.7 rebounds in 34.3 minutes per game.