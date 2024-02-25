Doncic (nose) is available for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
As expected, Doncic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play in a ninth straight game. Over his last eight appearances, the MVP candidate has averaged 32.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.8 steals in 37.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Likely to play against Indiana•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Pours in 41 in Thursday's win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Set to play against Phoenix•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Probable for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Sniffs another triple-double•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Cleared to play•