Doncic (knee) will play Sunday against the Rockets, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports
Doncic missed Friday's loss to the Warriors, the second night of a back-to-back set, due to right knee soreness and was deemed questionable for Sunday. However, he'll shake off the injury designation and should handle his usual workload versus Houston. Over his last nine appearances, Doncic has averaged 30.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 37.8 minutes per game.
