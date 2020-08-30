Doncic (ankle) will play in Sunday's Game 6 against the Clippers, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Doncic has been nursing a left ankle sprain since Game 3 of the series but has fought through it and hasn't missed a game. That steak will now continue past Sunday. Across the first five games playoff games against the Clippers, Doncic is averaging 29.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists in 34.4 minutes.
