Doncic (groin) is active for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Doncic sustained a minor groin strain but will play versus Golden State. He will be joined by Dereck Lively (shoulder) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring), both of which are making their respective returns following multi-game absences.
