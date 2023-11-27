Coach Jason Kidd said Monday that Doncic (hand) will be available for Tuesday's matchup versus Houston, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kidd relayed that an MRI revealed Doncic suffered a left thumb sprain, but the injury shouldn't sideline him for any games. The MVP candidate finished Saturday's loss to the Clippers with 30 points, but he said after the contest he had an X-ray done at halftime. Doncic isn't new to playing through injuries, as he battled a calf issue earlier in the campaign, so his production shouldn't be negatively impacted by the thumb issue.