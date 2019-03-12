Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Will play Tuesday

Doncic (knee) will be available Tuesday against the Spurs, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

Doncic was questionable coming in with a strained left knee, but it's apparently nothing serious, as the Rookie of the Year frontrunner will be in the starting lineup at his usual spot. Doncic is coming off of a 19-point, 15-rebound, nine-assist, two-steal, two-block performance in Sunday's narrow loss to Houston.