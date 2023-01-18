Doncic (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

As expected, Doncic will be available Wednesday after initially being listed as probable with left ankle soreness. The MVP candidate missed Dallas' previous contest due to the issue, but it was the second half of a back-to-back set, which has been a customary rest spot for him this season. Expect Doncic, who's averaging 33.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists in 37.4 minutes per game, to handle his usual workload against the Hawks.