Doncic (thigh) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Kings.
This was the expected outcome for Doncic, who was listed as probable on the team's initial injury report. The Mavericks are clinging to playoff hopes and still have a shot at claiming the 10th spot in the west, but a tough opponent in the Kings remains on tap. Doncic should log his usual workload as Dallas takes aim at an upset.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Officially probable•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Says he'll play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Could be shut down•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Stellar effort despite loss•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Teases triple-double in loss•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Puts up 25 points in 28 minutes•