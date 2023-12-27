Doncic (quad) will play Wednesday versus the Cavaliers, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Wednesday's matchup is the front half of a back-to-back set, which put Doncic's status in question as he continues to deal with lingering quad soreness. However, he's missed just one of the team's last 12 games and will suit up again Wednesday. He has averaged 37.3 points, 11.6 assists, 9.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over his last 11 appearances and is coming off a 50-point, 15-assist performance against the Suns on Christmas Day.