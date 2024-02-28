Doncic (nose) will play Wednesday against the Raptors.
As expected, Doncic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play in an 11th straight game. Over his last 10 appearances, the MVP candidate has averaged 33.7 points, 9.7 assists, 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 37.2 minutes per game.
