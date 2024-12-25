Doncic (heel) is available for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

As expected, Doncic has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up on Christmas Day. After missing two games with a left heel contusion, Doncic returned to action Monday and posted 27 points (10-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 30 minutes during a blowout win over the Trail Blazers.