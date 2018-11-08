Doncic (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Jazz, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Doncic likely tweaked his ankle in Tuesday's game against Washington. With him being cleared to play on a back-to-back, it's likely that the injury isn't anything serious. He will continue to start, and will likely continue to play around 34.6 minutes he's averaging this season.

