Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Will play Wednesday
Doncic (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Jazz, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Doncic likely tweaked his ankle in Tuesday's game against Washington. With him being cleared to play on a back-to-back, it's likely that the injury isn't anything serious. He will continue to start, and will likely continue to play around 34.6 minutes he's averaging this season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Probable Wednesday vs. Jazz•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Impressive effort Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Ready to go Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Does not practice Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores 14 points Wednesday•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...