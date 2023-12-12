Doncic (back) will play Tuesday against the Lakers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Kyrie Irving (heel) will miss a second straight game Tuesday, so Doncic should draw plenty of attention from a tough defense. The MVP is averaging 32.0 points, 8.5 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 36.3 minutes per game and has yet to miss a game due to injury.