Doncic (heel), who has already been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors, will remain sidelined for Monday's contest against the Jazz, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Josh Green is expected to enter the starting five in place of the four-time All-Star, while Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway are projected to take on increased roles as the Mavericks' primary ball handlers and scoring options in Doncic's stead. The Mavericks will presumably re-evaluate Doncic following Monday's contest before making a call on his status ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Clippers.
