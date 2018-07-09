Donic will not play in summer league per a mutual decision with the Mavericks, freelance reporter David Pick reports.

Doncic's buyout with Real Madrid is complete, and he is set to officially be a member of the Mavericks, but given that the European star has just wrapped up his historic season overseas, the team is going to give the rookie some time to rest. Expect Doncic to be ready to go for the start of training camp later on this summer.