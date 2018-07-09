Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Will sit out summer league
Donic will not play in summer league per a mutual decision with the Mavericks, freelance reporter David Pick reports.
Doncic's buyout with Real Madrid is complete, and he is set to officially be a member of the Mavericks, but given that the European star has just wrapped up his historic season overseas, the team is going to give the rookie some time to rest. Expect Doncic to be ready to go for the start of training camp later on this summer.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...