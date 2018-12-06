Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Will start Wednesday

Doncic will play and start Wednesday against the Pelicans, Will Will Guillory of The Athletic.

Doncic suffered a bruised arm in Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, but he is good to go Wednesday. The European rookie is having a great season thus far, posting averages of 18.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 33.1 minutes per game.

