Doncic had 23 points (9-26 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Rockets.

Doncic might have ended just one rebound shy of putting up a double-double while recording his sixth straight game with 20-plus points, but he had a woeful shooting performance -- he made just one of his nine three-point attempts and registered more shots attempted than points scored. Those shooting woes aren't common for Doncic and he should bounce back sooner than later, but perhaps the most impressive thing about him is that he can deliver a subpar shooting performance but still finds a way to produce value across the board.