Head coach Jason Kidd said after Monday's 124-111 win over the Jazz that Doncic (heel) is set to rejoin the team in Los Angeles, but won't play in the Mavericks' game against the Clippers on Wednesday, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Doncic is in line to miss his third straight contest while on the mend from a right heel contusion, but the fact that he's rejoining Dallas for the final three games of its road trip means he likely has a decent chance at making it back for at least one of the Mavericks' two games in Sacramento this weekend. Whenever Doncic makes his return, he'll be playing alongside a new backcourt mate in Kyrie Irving, who is slated to make his Dallas debut Wednesday.