Doncic won't be suspended for Monday's game against the Pacers after the league rescinded his 16th technical foul.

Doncic was issued a technical foul during Sunday's loss to the Hornets, but he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set after the league reversed the call. However, the Mavericks still have seven regular-season games remaining, and it's possible he'll be unavailable for one of those matchups if he's called for a technical foul in any of those games. Doncic has been on a tear since returning from a five-game absence, averaging 34.7 points, 11.0 assists and 9.7 rebounds in 39.3 minutes per game over his last three appearances.