Doncic is out for Friday's game versus the Rockets due to a quadriceps injury, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Doncic will miss just his second game of the season Friday due to a quadriceps injury. With Kyrie Irving (heel) also out, Jaden Hardy, Dante Exum, Seth Curry and Tim Hardaway will all be candidates to receive extended minutes in Dallas' backcourt. Doncic's next chance to suit up will be Saturday's matchup with the Spurs.