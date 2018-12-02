Doncic has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Clippers due to a strained right hip, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

Doncic didn't look his usual self in Friday's loss, shooting just 2-for-13 from the field over 32 minutes, and coach Rick Carlisle stated that Doncic picked up the issue during the contest, per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, so he'll be considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup until further notice. Dorian Finney-Smith appears primed to start in Doncic's place.