Watch Now:

Doncic has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to personal reasons, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Doncic will be sidelined for the first time this season, and it's not yet clear whether he'll return to action Saturday against Oklahoma City. Kyrie Irving, Jaden Hardy and Seth Curry are candidates to pick up the slack in Doncic's absence.

More News