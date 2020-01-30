Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Won't play Friday

Doncic (ankle) will not travel to Houston for Friday's game against the Rockets, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Doncic rolled his ankle during Thursday's practice and will miss at least one game, and likely more, as a result. Per Townsend, the initial belief is that the injury -- which is being termed a right ankle sprain -- is similar to the one that forced Doncic to miss four games earlier in the season, though the Mavericks are waiting to see the results of his scheduled MRI on Friday before providing a timetable for his return.