Doncic (calf) won't play in Friday's preseason finale against the Pistons, but the Mavericks are optimistic he'll return for the regular-season opener in San Antonio on Oct. 25, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Doncic has downplayed the calf issue all offseason, but Dallas continues to take a precautionary approach. Kyrie Irving (groin) has also been battling a lingering injury, but he returned to practice as a full participant Monday. If Doncic is unavailable for the start of the regular season, Irving, Jaden Hardy, Josh Green and Tim Hardaway would all be candidates for increased roles. Further clarity on Doncic's status should be available closer to Opening Night.