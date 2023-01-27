Doncic (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Jazz.

Doncic is being viewed through a day-to-day lens, which is a positive development following his departure from Thursday's game against the Suns because of a left ankle sprain. Unfortunately, the sprain will cost him at least one contest, likely placing Spencer Dinwiddie in a prime position to improve his fantasy stat line as the team's primary point guard. Tim Hardaway, Reggie Bullock, Frank Ntilikina and Jaden Hardy are all candidates to also see some added run with Doncic out.