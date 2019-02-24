Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Won't play Saturday
Doncic (ankle) is out Saturday against the Jazz, freelance writer Eddie Sefko reports.
The rookie will miss a second straight game as he deals with right ankle soreness. In his stead, Jalen Brunson is expected to draw another start
