Doncic (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Doncic was limited to a season-low 15 points Saturday against Portland and will be unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set, marking the fifth consecutive time he's sat out the second half of a back-to-back set. Jaden Hardy and McKinley Wright are candidates to see increased playing time Sunday.
